Assel Sharimova becomes first Kazakhstani to win 2026 Michael Fullan Emerging Scholar Award

As one of only two 2026 recipients worldwide, she is the first from Kazakhstan and the entire post-Soviet space to win this award.

Dr. Assel Sharimova is a NUGSE postdoctoral scholar with five years of experience, holding a PhD from the University of Cambridge. Specializing in teacher professional learning, she previously worked in the Nazarbayev Intellectual School system, focusing on curriculum development and international cooperation.

My research focused on how teachers cultivate and mobilize professional capital via virtual professional communities, focusing primarily on Kazakhstan. Drawing on my previous experience in teacher professional development, I became interested in how collaborative learning can extend beyond formal training programs. I explored how social networks facilitate informal learning, especially in the context of reforms where access to professional support is uneven. Furthermore, I integrate these ideas into my teaching practice and work with educators and researchers, supporting the development of collaborative professional communities, noted Assel Sharimova.

The Journal of Professional Capital and Community presents the prestigious Michael Fullan Award to honor early-career scholars (within five years of their PhD/EdD) who contribute significant research to the fields of professional capital and educational community development. Selection is based on originality, practical application, and potential to advance educational systems. The recognition includes international accolades and a monetary prize

These amazing scholars reflect cutting edge research on professional capital in diverse settings. Taken together, their work extends the concept of professional capital along both theoretical and contextual lines. The future of research in professional capital and community is in excellent hands, the Journal of Professional Capital and Community highlights.

Previously, Qazinform reported 12th grader from Kazakhstan Amirlan Amanzholov receives a full-ride scholarship to MIT.