12th grader from Kazakhstan Amirlan Amanzholov receives full-ride scholarship to MIT

Amirlan’s academic record has been impressive on the global stage for several years. Since starting competitive math in 7th grade, his international success has been driven by years of dedication, rigorous training, and the support of his family and mentors.

Amirlan earned a silver medal at the 2025 IMO in Australia, where Kazakhstan secured 17th place out of 112 participating nations.

The student's outstanding achievements earned national recognition in 2025, when Amirlan was hosted by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. During the event, he was awarded a one-time grant of 1,000 monthly calculation indices, and his coach was given a state honor.

Photo credit: Akorda

Following exceptional academic achievements, Amirlan secured offers from top-tier institutions like Harvard, Stanford, California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as Imperial College London, ultimately accepting a full scholarship at MIT.

Amirlan believes the Olympic movement was the key to his academic growth, as well as helped facilitate his admission to his dream university.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the 11th grader from Kazakhstan becomes the first in Central Asia to obtain a Google grant.