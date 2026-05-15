Assassin’s Creed fans challenged to find $500,000 Caribbean treasure

The project, titled “Gold & Crystal - The Lost Treasure of Edward Kenway,” invites players to solve 15 puzzles involving encrypted messages, maps and archives inspired by the game’s universe. According to Ubisoft, the clues can be solved remotely from anywhere in the world and do not require prior knowledge of the game.

“Gold & Crystal invites you to an original adventure set in the Assassin's Creed universe: recruited by Abstergo Industries, you are tasked with analyzing a set of encrypted documents once owned by the infamous pirate Edward Kenway. At first glance, they point to the location of a vast treasure hidden deep within the Caribbean,” the company said.

The final prize includes gold coins worth $350,000 and a crystal skull replica valued at $150,000, buried somewhere in the Caribbean. The companies estimate the hunt could last between two and five years. The treasure hunt officially begins on Nov. 9, 2026, while the game itself is scheduled for release on July 9 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Windows PC.

Participation is open to eligible countries across Europe, North and Latin America, Oceania, parts of Asia, and selected African and Middle Eastern states, including the United States, Canada, Brazil, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Morocco and South Africa.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a new game developed by Kazakhstan-based studio Cyber Temple has entered the list of the most anticipated releases ahead of its launch, attracting significant international attention.