Asphalt plant opens for Kyzylorda bypass road project

The 26-kilometer project is expected to streamline traffic in the region while supporting the development of safer and more efficient road infrastructure.

Construction of the Kyzylorda bypass road is moving ahead at a steady pace and is expected to enhance safety and comfort for motorists.

A total of 85 specialists and 63 units of specialized equipment are currently deployed at the site, where earthworks, road foundation preparation, and drainage culvert installation are ongoing.

An asphalt concrete plant has also begun operations to ensure a steady flow of construction materials, while development of additional production facilities and supporting infrastructure continues as part of the project.

“The project is being implemented under the modern Design–Build–Maintain model. This approach covers all stages — from design and construction to the subsequent maintenance of the facility. The system is aimed at ensuring the long-term preservation of road surface quality, as well as improving infrastructure reliability and efficiency,” the company said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that on May 19, Kazakhstan officially began testing a new mode of transport, the air taxi. The first demonstration flight took place in Alatau City.