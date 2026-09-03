Askarbek Yertaev retains post as Kazakhstan’s labor minister

His candidacy was approved by the Committee on Social and Cultural Development of the Qurultay of Kazakhstan.

Yertaev began his career in 1997 as a Category II specialist responsible for industry, transport, communications, construction and public utilities at the Office of the Governor of Mughalzhar district in Aktobe region.

From 2000 to 2014, he held various positions in Kazakhstan’s banking sector, working at the Aktobe branch of Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan, Komirbank, Nauryz Bank Kazakhstan, BankTuranAlem, BTA Bank and Temirbank.

In 2014, Yertaev joined the Ministry of National Economy, serving as a chief expert in the Department for Public Administration System Development. From 2015 to 2018, he held a number of managerial positions within the ministry’s Department for Public Administration System Development, including deputy director.

Between 2018 and 2021, he headed the Ministry of National Economy’s Department of Strategic Planning and Analysis and later its Department of Strategic Analysis and Development.

From 2021 to 2022, Yertaev served as head of a sector in the Analytical Department of the Security Council of Kazakhstan’s Presidential Administration.

He subsequently headed the Economic Department of the Office of the Prime Minister from June 2022 to February 2023, followed by the Economic Department of the Government Office from February to July 2023.

In July 2023, Yertaev was appointed chairman of the Migration Committee of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

He served as vice minister of labor and social protection from August 2024 to June 2025, before becoming first vice minister in June 2025.

Yertaev was appointed minister of labor and social protection of the population on January 27, 2026, and has now been reappointed to the post.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Akmaral Alnazarova had been reappointed as Kazakhstan’s health minister.