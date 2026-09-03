Akmaral Alnazarova reappointed as Kazakhstan’s Health Minister

Alnazarova’s appointment follows the approval of her candidacy by the Committee for Social and Cultural Development of Kazakhstan’s Qurultay.

The committee considered her candidacy in accordance with Article 30 of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Law “On the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Status of Its Deputies.”

Following the meeting, the committee recommended Alnazarova for appointment as minister of healthcare.

Akmaral Alnazarova was born in Kyzylorda in 1971.

She began her career as a physician at the admissions department of the Kyzylorda city children’s hospital in 1994. Between 1997 and 1999, she worked as a junior researcher at the Kyzylorda branch of the Scientific Center of Pediatrics and Pediatric Surgery.

Between 1999 and 2001, Alnazarova held senior positions at the Kyzylorda region Health Department before serving as chief physician of the Kyzylorda regional children’s hospital between 2001 and 2003.

She headed the Kyzylorda region Health Department from 2003 to 2004 and later led the regional department of the Health Ministry’s Committee for Medical Services Control between 2005 and 2007.

Between 2007 and 2013, Alnazarova served as director of the Kyzylorda medical college. She was subsequently appointed deputy governor of the Kyzylorda region and later served as secretary of the regional maslikhat.

Alnazarova returned to head the Kyzylorda region Health Department in 2015, serving in the post until 2019. She then became first deputy chair of the Kyzylorda regional branch of the Nur Otan party.

Between 2020 and 2024, she represented the Kyzylorda region in the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Alnazarova was appointed minister of healthcare of Kazakhstan on February 6, 2024.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Arman Shakkaliyev had been reappointed as trade minister of Kazakhstan.