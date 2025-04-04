Asia’s economy can grow by 4.5 per cent in 2025

According to the Global Times, China, India, Vietnam, Mongolia, Cambodia, Mongolia, and Indonesia are projected to maintain a high rate of development with economic growth of more than 5 per cent.



The report also notes that foreign investment in Asian economies accounts for 60 per cent of the global total. China and the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) remain the most attractive destinations for investors. In addition, the region leads in investment in research and development and in the number of patent applications.



Asia's economic integration is deepening through trade agreements, including the Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership, the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement. Wang Peng, a researcher at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, said in an interview with the publication that lowered trade barriers and increased investment cooperation are also accelerating the integration process.



China, according to the report, remains a key link in global value chains, ensuring trade stability in the Asia-Pacific region. The country's rapidly growing digital economy, leadership in e-commerce and mobile payments, and the high level of openness of the Chinese economy are creating new opportunities for regional cooperation and economic development.



Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s economy has accelerated, but inflation remains a challenge, according to the EDB analysis.