2025 Wimbledon: Rybakina moves confidently into third round

Rybakina claimed a convincing victory over world No.77 Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-3, 6-1 in the second-round match. The Kazakhstani is to take on Clara Tauson of Denmark in the next round.

The tournament’s prize money has increased by seven percent to a record pot of 72.6 million US dollars. This year, the winners of the men’s and women’s singles titles will each receive 4.08 million US dollars and 2000 ranking points.