2025 Wimbledon: Rybakina moves confidently into third round
23:50, 3 July 2025
Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina, who is currently ranked as the world No.11, booked her spot in the third round at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, Sports.kz reports.
Rybakina claimed a convincing victory over world No.77 Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-3, 6-1 in the second-round match. The Kazakhstani is to take on Clara Tauson of Denmark in the next round.
The tournament’s prize money has increased by seven percent to a record pot of 72.6 million US dollars. This year, the winners of the men’s and women’s singles titles will each receive 4.08 million US dollars and 2000 ranking points.