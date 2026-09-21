Asian Games: Kazakhstan’s Ignatova advances to women’s 200m individual medley final
08:42, 21 September 2026
Kazakhstani swimmer Xeniya Ignatova qualified for the women’s 200m individual medley final at the Asian Games - Aichi-Nagoya 2026, finishing first in her heat, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Competing in the 200m individual medley, Ignatova clocked 2:14.94 in qualifying to secure the fifth-fastest time in the heats and a place in the final.
She had previously qualified for the final of the 50m backstroke event.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Vassilyev claimed bronze at the Ski Jumping Summer Grand Prix in Poland.