Asian Games 2026: Team Kazakhstan wins another two medals on Day 2

Table Tennis

Kazakhstan’s women’s team defeated the Maldives 3-1, finishing second in Group C. The squad featured Zauresh Akasheva, Sarvinoz Mirkadirova, Zhanerke Koshkimbayeva, Albina Zhaksylykova, and Angelina Romanovskaya.

Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan

Volleyball

The women’s volleyball team fought hard but fell to Chinese Taipei 2-3 for 5th- 8th place. They will next compete for 7th-8th position.

Shooting

In the men’s 10m air rifle team event, Kazakhstan scored 1871.4 points, finishing seventh overall. In individual competition, Islam Satpayev placed 24th, Nikita Shakhtorin 26th, and Konstantin Malinovsky 29th, missing out on the finals.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan

MMA

Sanzhar Adilov claimed a bronze medal in the traditional-style MMA competition in the men’s 65 kg category. He became the first Kazakh athlete to win a medal in this sport at the Asian Games.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Sport

Karate

In men’s kumite (67 kg), Olzhas Altynbek missed out on a medal. Meanwhile, in the women’s 61 kg category, Assel Kanay reached the final but was defeated by China’s Gong Li with a score of 2-8, winning the first silver medal for the national team.

Medal standings

After two days of competition, athletes from 29 countries have won medals. China leads with 23 gold, 10 silver, and 5 bronze medals.·Japan follows with 8 gold, 12 silver, and 12 bronze awards, and South Korea is third - 5 gold, 3 silver, and 15 bronze. Kazakhstan stands fourth with 4 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bronze medals.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s artistic gymnastics team had advanced to two finals at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.