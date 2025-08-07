Ash plume from Kamchatka volcano reaches 11 km
09:14, 7 August 2025
The ash plume from the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano on the Kamchatka peninsula has risen to an altitude of 11 kilometers above sea level, the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported, TASS reports.
"Ash plume from the Klyuchevskaya sopka volcano eruption reaching up to 11 kilometers above sea level," the statement said.
Scientists predict that the eruption will intensify over the next three days.
Earlier Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia's Far East sent another ash plume 7 km high.