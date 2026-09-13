Artists from three countries perform at JAIYQ SAZY Ethno-Festival

The large-scale cultural event took place outdoors, drawing tens of thousands of spectators.

Performers included well-known artists and ensembles from Kazakhstan, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan.

Photo credit: akimat

Among the Kazakh performers were Zhubanysh Zheksenuly, Bayansulu, Turar, Maksat Rakhmet, Akylbek Bektasov, Tilek Bazarov, and the ethno-fusion trio “SaqTau.”

International guests included Murat Yaprak from Turkiye and Sevara Tulanova from Uzbekistan.

The festival program blended traditional art with modern music styles.

Audiences enjoyed folk songs, kyuis, zhyrs, and termes, alongside national dances and contemporary pop performances.

The evening concluded with a colorful fireworks display.

The event was included in Kazakhstan’s 2026 national plan of cultural and tourism events, underscoring its importance as a platform for international cultural exchange.

Earlier, Nomads Art festival celebrates nomadic culture in Cholpon-Ata.