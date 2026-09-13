Artists from three countries perform at JAIYQ SAZY Ethno-Festival
More than 50,000 residents and guests of Uralsk in West Kazakhstan attended the international ethno-festival JAIYQ SAZY, held as part of the city’s celebratory decade for City Day, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The large-scale cultural event took place outdoors, drawing tens of thousands of spectators.
Performers included well-known artists and ensembles from Kazakhstan, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan.
Among the Kazakh performers were Zhubanysh Zheksenuly, Bayansulu, Turar, Maksat Rakhmet, Akylbek Bektasov, Tilek Bazarov, and the ethno-fusion trio “SaqTau.”
International guests included Murat Yaprak from Turkiye and Sevara Tulanova from Uzbekistan.
The festival program blended traditional art with modern music styles.
Audiences enjoyed folk songs, kyuis, zhyrs, and termes, alongside national dances and contemporary pop performances.
The evening concluded with a colorful fireworks display.
The event was included in Kazakhstan’s 2026 national plan of cultural and tourism events, underscoring its importance as a platform for international cultural exchange.
Earlier, Nomads Art festival celebrates nomadic culture in Cholpon-Ata.