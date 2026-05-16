Artificial rain enhancement project launched in Turkistan

The project is designed to increase reservoir water levels and provide water resources to agricultural areas in the south of the country.

Full-scale implementation will begin on May 17, 2026.

The technology is intended to reduce the impact of drought and water shortages on agricultural lands in Turkistan region, covering more than 911,000 hectares of arable land.

The project is being carried out in international cooperation with the UAE National Center of Meteorology, which has extensive experience in weather modification and artificial rainfall enhancement technologies dating back to the late 1980s.

The launch ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan Zhaslan Madiyev, President of the United Nations World Meteorological Organization and Director General of the UAE National Center of Meteorology Abdulla Ahmed Al Mandous, Mohammed Saeed Mohammed Al Ariqi, and governor of Turkistan region Nuralkhan Kusherov.

Kazakhstan is taking a practical step toward building a new system of climate resilience. For the first time in the region, a project of this scale in artificial precipitation enhancement technologies is being launched. For us, this marks the beginning of a modern climate infrastructure based on science, international partnership, and digital technologies. The project is being implemented jointly with leading global experts and creates a foundation for technology transfer and the training of Kazakhstani specialists, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev.

According to international assessments, artificial rain technologies can increase precipitation levels by 10-20% compared to natural conditions. Similar technologies are actively used in China, the United States, the UAE, France, and Saudi Arabia.

The project will be implemented locally in areas with increased water demand, primarily agricultural territories. The selection of operational zones is being carried out jointly with meteorological specialists and relevant government agencies, taking into account weather conditions, environmental factors, and water supply needs.

The technology has a localized effect radius of no more than five kilometers and is not associated with the formation of large-scale weather events. Salt-based reagents commonly used in international weather modification practices will be applied.

Officials expect the project to improve water supply efficiency for agricultural lands, reduce drought-related losses, and support higher crop yields. The potential economic impact is estimated at up to 35 billion tenge annually.

As part of the partnership, specialists from the UAE National Center of Meteorology are training experts from Turkistan region in weather modification technologies, including meteorologists, pilots, engineers, and technical specialists. Authorities are also considering expanding the technology to other regions of Kazakhstan and laying the groundwork for the development of domestic climate technologies.

The project involves multiple government agencies and organizations, including the Ministries of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, Water Resources and Irrigation, Foreign Affairs, Culture and Information, Defense, Agriculture, Transport, Finance, Ecology and Natural Resources, Energy, Emergency Situations, Turkistan region’s administration, the Civil Aviation Committee, Kazaeronavigatsia, and Kazhydromet.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday met with Abdulla Al Mandous, President of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and Director General of the UAE National Centre of Meteorology.