Artemis II crew restores Orion toilet system

According to a NASA flight update, the issue occurred following a proximity operations demonstration, during which astronauts manually maneuvered the spacecraft relative to another stage using onboard navigation systems and thrusters.

Ahead of the scheduled apogee raise burn on April 1, the crew reported a blinking fault indicator related to the onboard waste management system. Ground teams in Houston analyzed the data and worked in coordination with the astronauts to troubleshoot and resolve the malfunction.

As a result, the Orion toilet system has been fully restored to normal functionality.

Following the procedure, the crew was scheduled to take a four-hour rest period before being awakened at 7:00 a.m. EDT on April 2 to prepare for the perigee raise burn. This maneuver will increase the lowest point of Orion’s orbit around Earth.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that astronauts aboard the Artemis II mission shared the first image of Earth taken from the Orion spacecraft during its journey to the Moon.