Artemis 2 astronauts depart Earth orbit towards Moon

The manoeuvre, known as the translunar injection, took place around 25 hours after launch, placing three US astronauts and one Canadian astronaut on a trajectory that will allow them to fly around the Moon early next week.

The Orion capsule left Earth orbit precisely on schedule and is now heading towards the Moon, with NASA indicating that initial reports confirm the operation proceeded smoothly.

On the sixth day of the mission, the astronauts are expected to reach a distance of approximately 252,000 miles from Earth, marking the farthest distance ever reached by humans, where the planet will appear the size of a basketball behind the far side of the Moon.

As written before, the Artemis II mission launches from NASA Kennedy at 6:35 p.m. EDT (2235 UTC), propelling four astronauts on a journey around the Moon. Artemis II will pave the way for future Moon landings, as well as the next giant leap — astronauts on Mars.