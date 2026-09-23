Artyom Sarkisyan claims historic Asian Games fencing bronze

In the semifinal, Sarkisyan faced three-time Olympic champion Oh Sang-uk of South Korea, losing 15-9 to finish with the bronze medal.

Sarkisyan also competed at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, where he reached the quarterfinals.

The result makes Sarkisyan the first Kazakh fencer since 1994 to win an Asian Games medal in the men’s individual sabre event.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan took silver in the women’s skeet shooting team event at the Asian Games.