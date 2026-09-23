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    Artyom Sarkisyan claims historic Asian Games fencing bronze

    14:12, 23 September 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Artyom Sarkisyan has won a historic bronze medal in men’s individual sabre at the 20th Asian Games, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Sports Development Directorate under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

    Artem Sarkisyan claims historic Asian Games fencing bronze
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    In the semifinal, Sarkisyan faced three-time Olympic champion Oh Sang-uk of South Korea, losing 15-9 to finish with the bronze medal.

    Sarkisyan also competed at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, where he reached the quarterfinals.

    The result makes Sarkisyan the first Kazakh fencer since 1994 to win an Asian Games medal in the men’s individual sabre event.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan took silver in the women’s skeet shooting team event at the Asian Games. 

    Fencing Asian Games Asia Japan Kazakhstan Sport
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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