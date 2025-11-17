Art exhibition dedicated to Dimash Qudaibergen underway in Berlin

The oil paintings and pencil drawings by the artist Punktgeläut reflect various moments from Dimash’s creative journey. These familiar scenes and heartfelt emotions are sure to bring back memories for his fans.

The artist depicts not only Dimash himself – the exhibition also features atmospheric portraits of Raushan Qudaibergen and Rasul Usmanov.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

“The voice of Dimash Qudaibergen transcends genres, styles, and borders.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

To honor the singer’s first Berlin concert on November 14, the exhibition will present a small collection of portraits of this remarkable musician. These works capture the influence of Dimash as a phenomenon that goes beyond music itself. In addition to his worldwide concert tours, Dimash dedicates his voice to social causes: he is an advocate for peace and education, a supporter of young musical talent, and a cultural ambassador for his home country, Kazakhstan,” the artist says about the main subject of his works.

Entry to the exhibition is free, and half of the proceeds from the sale of the artworks will be donated to the Saby Foundation, which works to advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals with a focus on education and environmental issues in Kazakhstan.

Earlier Kazinform News Agency reported, on November 13, following his spectacular concert in London, Dimash Qudaibergen arrived in the capital of Germany. Today, November 14, the “Stranger” show will take place at the Max-Schmeling-Halle.