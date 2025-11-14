Dimash Qudaibergen to perform in Berlin for first time

Autographs, flowers, and a heartfelt rendition of “We Are Golden” — this is how Dears greeted Dimash and his team at Berlin Brandenburg Airport, welcoming the Kazakh artist to the German capital for the very first time.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

Andrea, a fan from Chile, performed the traditional kyui “Erke sylqym” right in the airport hall. Dimash and his father, Kanat Aitbayev, helped her tune the dombra, after which Kanat aga joined her in playing.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

Dimash’s concert will be held at the Max-Schmeling-Halle — one of Berlin’s largest sports venues. It was built between 1993 and 1997 by the architectural firm Joppien Dietz Architekten as part of Berlin’s bid to host the 2000 Olympic Games. The arena is named after the famous German boxer Max Schmeling.

Located in the Friedrich-Ludwig-Jahn Sports Park, the venue hosts major sporting events, concerts, shows, and congresses.

