    Dimash Qudaibergen to perform in Berlin for first time

    07:50, 14 November 2025

    On November 13, following his spectacular concert in London, Dimash Qudaibergen arrived in the capital of Germany. Today, November 14, the “Stranger” show will take place at the Max-Schmeling-Halle, Kazinform News Agency cites dimashnews.com.

    Dimash
    Photo credit: dimashnews.com

    Autographs, flowers, and a heartfelt rendition of “We Are Golden” — this is how Dears greeted Dimash and his team at Berlin Brandenburg Airport, welcoming the Kazakh artist to the German capital for the very first time.

    Dimash
    Photo credit: dimashnews.com

    Andrea, a fan from Chile, performed the traditional kyui “Erke sylqym” right in the airport hall. Dimash and his father, Kanat Aitbayev, helped her tune the dombra, after which Kanat aga joined her in playing.

    Dimash
    Photo credit: dimashnews.com

    Dimash’s concert will be held at the Max-Schmeling-Halle — one of Berlin’s largest sports venues. It was built between 1993 and 1997 by the architectural firm Joppien Dietz Architekten as part of Berlin’s bid to host the 2000 Olympic Games. The arena is named after the famous German boxer Max Schmeling.

    Located in the Friedrich-Ludwig-Jahn Sports Park, the venue hosts major sporting events, concerts, shows, and congresses.

    Noteworthy, Vietnam's media describes Dimash Qudaibergen as a rare gem.

