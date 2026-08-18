The Gunners scored three times to secure a convincing victory over their direct rivals and lift the first major trophy of the season.

The win gave Arsenal their 18th Community Shield title, moving them closer to Manchester United’s record 21 triumphs in the competition.

The Community Shield traditionally marks the start of the new football season in England, bringing together the previous season’s Premier League champions and FA Cup winners.

Overcoming our first test 👏



Hungry for more. pic.twitter.com/oY7kEZM0lP — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 17, 2026

Arsenal finished first in the 2025/2026 Premier League season with 85 points from 38 matches. They also reached the Champions League final, where they lost to Paris Saint-Germain after a 1-1 draw in regular time and a 3-4 defeat on penalties.

Manchester City finished second in the Premier League with 78 points but secured their place in the Community Shield by winning the FA Cup.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Dastan Satpayev, a forward playing for London’s Chelsea F.C. and the Kazakhstan national team, would continue his career at Burnley on a season-long loan.