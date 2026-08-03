Nearly 500 Kyrgyzstanis repatriated from Syria and Iraq

According to her, 79 citizens were repatriated from Iraq in 2021, and 460 people were brought back to Kyrgyzstan from camps in Syria in 2022-2024. The vast majority of them are children.

Repatriated citizens were housed in specialized closed centers and underwent medical examinations. They received treatment for chronic and infectious diseases, and vaccinations for children were organized. Regular psychological support was also provided, with a particular focus on overcoming trauma sustained as a result of armed conflict. Theologians and psychologists worked to explain traditional religious values, and citizens' legal status and personal documents were restored.

"The ministry implements a number of projects in the field of education. 251 teachers from 85 schools and 36 trainers received specialized training, and 308 children were integrated into the educational process. In addition, 132 children participated in skills development training, 44 children were included in additional classes, and 22 teenagers received the opportunity to obtain vocational training.

The reintegration of repatriated families into society is a key focus for the state. To date, 79 children have been assigned guardians, and 71 have received the "support the family" allowance. Fifty-four women have completed vocational training courses, and 46 of them have found permanent employment. Furthermore, four low-income families received 150,000 soms each under a social contract, and they have opened their own small businesses. The ministry monitors these families quarterly and continues to provide them with social support," said Aida Isatbek Kyzy.

Earlier, it was reported that more than 40 Kazakh citizens had been repatriated from Golden Triangle countries in 2025.