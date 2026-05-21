Over 40 Kazakh citizens repatriated from Golden Triangle countries in 2025

Speaking at a roundtable on “The Law on Human Trafficking and Law Enforcement Practice,” Stanislav Vassilenko, Ambassador-at-Large of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, highlighted the issue.

Last year, with the support of Kazakh consular services, more than 40 citizens were repatriated from the “Golden Triangle.”

He said that human trafficking and organ trafficking are among the most profitable illegal activities today.

“Previously, drug and arms trafficking dominated, but now human trafficking is taking the lead. We have cases where Kazakh citizens end up in slavery, mainly in the Middle East and the Golden Triangle — Burma and Vietnam,” he noted.

Vassilenko urged citizens to exercise caution when seeking employment abroad and to avoid dubious advertisements promising high salaries.

“Don’t be lured by ads offering big money. Verify everything carefully. Contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs if you suspect fraud. It’s better not to get involved,” he emphasized.

The diplomat stressed that rehabilitation of victims after their return remains a major challenge.

“We need to finalize procedural mechanisms as soon as possible, so that these citizens can resume normal lives,” he said.

Vassilenko also acknowledged that the actual number of cases may be significantly higher than official figures.

Earlier, it was reported that South Korea launched an app to track stalkers.