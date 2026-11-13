11 candidates enter race for Kyrgyzstan’s presidency as nomination period closes

According to the country’s Central Commission for Elections and Referenda, 11 individuals have expressed their intention to run for the country’s highest office.

The candidates include: incumbent President Sadyr Zhaparov; entrepreneur Aimen Kasenov; businessman Azamat Esenbekov; former head of the Financial Police Syimyk Zhapykeev; entrepreneur Akai Kydyrov; former members of the Jogorku Kenesh Iskhak Masaliyev and Baktybek Kalmamatov; former chairman of the State Migration Service Bakytbek Adylov; director of BOYL LLC Amur Aiba Meder; former head of the Central Election Commission and the Ministry of Emergency Situations Mambetzhunus Abylov, former judge of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court Klara Sooronkulova.

The collection of electronic voter signatures in support of the candidates will continue through December 7, 2026.

Under Kyrgyzstan’s election legislation, each presidential candidate must collect at least 30,000 voter signatures to qualify for registration.

The submission of registration documents will remain open until December 13, 2026. Candidates and their authorized representatives are permitted to submit any missing documents in accordance with the established procedures.

The official registration of presidential candidates is scheduled to continue until December 23, 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kyrgyzstan would hold its next presidential elections in January 2027.