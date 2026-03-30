Armenia’s ruling party names Pashinyan as PM candidate for upcoming election

Pashinyan said in a statement on social media that his Civil Contract party held two rounds of internal voting, and the results have been finalized. He added that no appeals against the voting results were submitted within the defined timeframe.

I would like to thank all members of the Counting Committee, led by its chairman, Hakob Arshakyan, for organizing both rounds of the secret ballot at a high level and in an essentially flawless manner. I thank all my fellow party members for once again expressing their confidence in me and for granting me the honor of leading the Civil Contract party’s electoral list and being its candidate for prime minister. I thank the Civil Contract Board for remaining faithful to the party’s political traditions and for setting a new political standard in the Republic of Armenia. I love you all, Pashinyan said.

Armenia is set to hold parliamentary elections on June 7.

The ruling Civil Contract party determined its list of candidates through a two-round internal election process.

Previously, Qazinform reported the Mongolian People’s Party supports the new PM candidate with 99.7 percent vote.