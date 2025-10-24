The news agency names the Kazakh President as a peace bridge between Baku and Yerevan.

According to Zarkerak.am, recent positive developments in relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan are not only the outcomes of the political will of both sides but also the mediation efforts of several countries, with Kazakhstan playing a notable role.

Mktrich Israelian, the author of the article, highlights President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as a ‘balanced and constructive leader’ who sees peace in the South Caucasus as part of Eurasian security.

He stresses Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supported initiatives such as opening transit routes between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

He emphasizes that Kazakhstan’s active role contributes to reducing tension and promoting trust-building measures in the region. He also highlights practical cooperation between the countries, in particular, in supplying Kazakhstan’s wheat to Armenia, which helps strengthen the country's food security.

“Kassym-Jomart Tokayev can be seen as a calm yet powerful bridge that both Yerevan and Baku can walk across toward peace,” writes the author.

He states Armenia and Kazakhstan share historical, cultural, and economic commonalities, which are now reaching new heights thanks to the balanced and proactive foreign policy of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

“Most importantly, he has shown that even in complex geopolitical conditions, it is possible to maintain human warmth and a constructive approach guided by the idea of peace. Tokayev proves that a true leader doesn’t draw lines of division, but builds bridges between us,” the author concludes.

