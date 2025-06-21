Armenian PM visits Turkiye for ‘historic’ trip aimed at normalising ties

Pashinyan, writing on the X social media platform, said he had “an in depth exchange” with Erdogan.

“Discussed the Armenia–Turkiye normalization process, regional developments, and the importance of sustained dialogue,” Pashinyan wrote.

“Armenia remains committed to building peace and stability in our region,” he added.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, Armenian parliament speaker Alen Simonyan said: “This is a historic visit, as it will be the first time a head of the Republic of Armenia visits Turkiye at this level. All regional issues will be discussed.

As written before, Speaker of Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan visits the Kazakh Majilis in May.