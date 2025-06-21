EN
    Armenian PM visits Turkiye for ‘historic’ trip aimed at normalising ties

    12:11, 21 June 2025

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made a rare visit to Istanbul to hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in what Yerevan described as a “historic” step towards regional peace, Al Jazeera reports.

    Photo credit: Mustafa Kamaci/TUR Presidency/Anadolu Agency/IMAGO

    Pashinyan, writing on the X social media platform, said he had “an in depth exchange” with Erdogan.

    “Discussed the Armenia–Turkiye normalization process, regional developments, and the importance of sustained dialogue,” Pashinyan wrote.

    “Armenia remains committed to building peace and stability in our region,” he added.

    Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, Armenian parliament speaker Alen Simonyan said: “This is a historic visit, as it will be the first time a head of the Republic of Armenia visits Turkiye at this level. All regional issues will be discussed.

    As written before, Speaker of Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan visits the Kazakh Majilis in May.

    Türkiye Armenia Politics Foreign policy Azerbaijan President Parliament Government
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
