Armenian PM reiterates readiness to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan

“The draft peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan has been finalized and is awaiting signature. I am ready to put my signature under that document,” Pashinyan said on social media.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has issued a statement in connection with the conclusion of negotiations on the Peace Agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.

It welcomed the statements from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia regarding the conclusion of negotiations on the draft Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Inter-State Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.

Kazakhstan expressed confidence that the agreements reached and the signing of that historic document would be an important step toward normalizing relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, as well as ensuring stability, security, and prosperity for the entire South Caucasus region.