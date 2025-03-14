Kazakhstan welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal - Foreign Ministry

"The Republic of Kazakhstan welcomes the statements from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia regarding the conclusion of negotiations on the draft Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Inter-State Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.

We express confidence that the agreements reached and the signing of this historic document will be an important step toward normalizing relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, as well as ensuring stability, security, and prosperity for the entire South Caucasus region.

The Republic of Kazakhstan reaffirms its strong support for efforts to continue the constructive dialogue between the two countries, with a view to establishing enduring and lasting peace," the statement reads.