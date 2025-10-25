History, honor, heritage: Kazakhstan celebrates Republic Day

With the adaptation of the declaration, the sovereignty of the Kazakh SSR defined the political and legal foundations of Kazakhstan as an independent state. It introduced key principles of statehood such as territorial integrity, the inviolability of borders, the strengthening of national identity, and the development of culture and languages of all peoples living in the republic.

The document consisted of 17 articles, many of which later became the basis for the current Constitution of Kazakhstan. It also established the right of the republic to make independent decisions on political, economic, and social matters, to form its own internal troops and security bodies, and to recognize the President as head of state and of the highest executive authority.

In recognition of this milestone, October 25 was declared Republic Day. From 2001 to 2009, the date was celebrated as a state holiday. Earlier, in 1995, a presidential decree had designated it as a national holiday, and six years later, in 2001, Republic Day regained its status as a state holiday once again.

It is important to note that national and state holidays differ in status and purpose. National holidays mark events of historical significance that have had a profound impact on the country’s development and statehood. They are commemorated through official ceremonies and public events. State holidays, on the other hand, are dedicated to socially or culturally important occasions celebrated nationwide, such as New Year, International Women’s Day, Nauryz, and Victory Day.

After the 2009 amendment to the Law on Holidays, Republic Day was removed from the national calendar, becoming an ordinary working day. From that time on, Independence Day celebrated on December 16th remained the country’s only major national date commemorating sovereignty. This holiday is tied to the adoption of the Law on State Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan by the Supreme Council on December 16, 1991, which granted Kazakhstan its official and internationally recognized status as an independent nation.

Back in 2022, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed restoring Republic Day to its rightful place in the calendar. The idea was to honor October 25 as the date marking the country’s first declaration of sovereignty while preserving December 16 as Independence Day.

Republic Day was formally reinstated as a national holiday in 2023 when the Senate approved changes to the Law on Holidays. Kazakhstan commemorated October 25 with national celebrations and ceremonies the following year, highlighting its significance as the day that laid the groundwork for the nation's independence.

Now, in 2025, Republic Day continues to serve as a reminder of Kazakhstan’s journey toward sovereignty and the revival of its centuries-old statehood. It stands as a symbol of national unity and pride, a day to reflect on the nation’s history and its enduring commitment to independence.

Yesterday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed a ceremonial meeting held in the Akorda Residence, congratulating attendees on the country's main holiday – Republic Day.

“This year, our country has reached an important milestone - 35 years ago, the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Kazakhstan was adopted. Namely on this day, the tradition of our centuries-old statehood was revived, and the banner of our Independence soared high. Historical justice triumphed, and the national spirit was strengthened. That is why this date can rightly be called the sacred day that opened the path to the independence of our nation. Undoubtedly, independence is our highest value. Preserving and strengthening it is a sacred duty of every citizen of Kazakhstan. Sovereignty is a vivid symbol of unforgettable courage our ancestors demonstrated in defense of the nation's interests,” said the Head of State.

On the eve of the Republic Day, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed a decree to present state honors to a group of Kazakhstani citizens.