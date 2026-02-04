Armenia weighs plans to build modular nuclear power plant

Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure David Khudatyan, speaking at a press conference, said that no final decision has been made yet and that the selection will likely take place in 2026 or 2027,

“I believe the selection of the model will be made in 2026 or 2027. As such, there is no need to rush. Depending on the choice of model, it will also be decided which country we will work with, because the system of modular nuclear power plants has not previously been widely used and requires additional study, which is exactly what we are doing,” the minister said.

In 2023, the Armenian government decided to extend the operational lifecycle of the country’s nuclear power plant, the Metsamor plant, until 2036, after which it will be replaced by a modular nuclear power plant.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan approved location of the second nuclear power plant.