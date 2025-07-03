Armenia wants to join Shanghai Cooperation Organization
21:10, 3 July 2025
Armenia has expressed desire to become a member of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), foreign ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan has said, ARMENPRESS reports.
Sharing the founding principles of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, namely territorial integrity, non-use of force and inviolability of borders, the Republic of Armenia has expressed desire to become a member of the SCO, she said on Facebook, posting a photo of Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
