EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Armenia wants to join Shanghai Cooperation Organization

    21:10, 3 July 2025

    Armenia has expressed desire to become a member of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), foreign ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan has said, ARMENPRESS reports. 

    Armenia wants to join Shanghai Cooperation Organization
    Photo credit: Foreign Ministry of Armenia

    Sharing the founding principles of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, namely territorial integrity, non-use of force and inviolability of borders, the Republic of Armenia has expressed desire to become a member of the SCO, she said on Facebook, posting a photo of Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. 

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart received SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev. 

    World News Armenia SCO
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All