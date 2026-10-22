Armenia does not rule out holding snap elections to adopt new Constitution

According to Pashinyan, the draft of the new Constitution will be published in the near future for public discussion and submitted to parliament.

"We will try to persuade our opposition colleagues that this is a very important and fundamental issue, one that concerns determining and resolving the question of the continuity of the Armenian state. We will try to persuade them. If that does not work, we will pursue other scenarios, including holding snap elections. Who said that such a scenario is ruled out?” Pashinyan told reporters.

He stressed that the issue of adopting a new Constitution is an issue on the domestic political agenda. Armenia's Constitution is not discussed with Azerbaijan, he noted.

“The Azerbaijani side’s position is as follows: they said that they recognize the Constitution as an internal matter for Armenia and that no one has the right to interfere in the internal affairs of countries,” the Armenian prime minister said.

Earlier, it was reported that Pashinyan seeks to secure signing of an initial peace agreement with Azerbaijan by 2031.