Armenia presents bid to host COP34 in 2029

Matevosyan said in a Facebook post that he presented Armenia’s candidacy to host COP34 in 2029.

“I presented Armenia’s candidacy and readiness to host COP34 in 2029. I touched upon the outcomes of COP17 held in Yerevan and the experience and successes gained in organizing the conference and conducting multilateral negotiations. I emphasized that our initiative to host COP34 is also an opportunity to contribute to global climate action. In this context, I highlighted the importance of fulfilling commitments in the areas of climate change mitigation, adaptation and climate finance, emphasizing the vulnerability and adaptation needs of mountainous countries. I also addressed the next steps in the candidacy process, reaffirming our readiness for open and constructive cooperation with the member countries of the Eastern European Group and the Convention Secretariat,” Matevosyan said.

Earlier, it was reported that Armenia had ratified the Framework Agreement with the U.S. on the TRIPP project.