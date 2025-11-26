Armenia not considering withdrawal from CSTO, Deputy FM says

Safaryan reminded that Armenia’s position has already been announced: Yerevan does not participate in CSTO activities but does not obstruct the adoption of decisions.

“Armenia conducts its foreign policy based on its interests, according to the evolving situation. Armenia’s balancing policy has been announced, and decisions are made within that framework,” the Deputy Foreign Minister said.

When journalists asked why Armenia remains in the CSTO while not participating in the organization’s activities, Safaryan responded:

“At this stage, that is our policy. If there are any additional positions or steps, we will inform the public.”

Asked whether leaving the CSTO is on the Foreign Ministry’s agenda, the Deputy Minister said:

“This issue has not been raised for us yet. If such developments occur, everyone will know.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kyrgyzstan will host a regular session of the CSTO Collective Security Council on November 27.