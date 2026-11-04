Armenia may apply for EU membership in 2027 or 2028, PM says

“In March 2025, we adopted a law on launching the process of joining the European Union, and that law is now in force in Armenia. Our initial intention was to create an alternative for Armenia and the Armenian people because, traditionally, the perception in our society and perhaps in our neighbourhood has been that Armenia has no alternative. It is a very difficult and rather uncomfortable situation when there is a general perception that someone has no alternative. So our first goal is to create an alternative for our country and our people.

“But, you know, we have recently been hearing some good news from the EU. Before that, there was uncertainty over whether the European Union wanted to enlarge, but now we see certain signs that there may be strong political will within the EU for enlargement, which means Armenia’s and the European Union’s expectations could align. That is my assessment of the current situation,” the Armenian Prime Minister said.