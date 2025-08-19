Armenia, Iran signal strategic partnership

He made the remarks at a joint press conference with visiting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

He expressed confidence that Pezeshkian’s visit would boost the friendly ties.

Pashinyan said that the strong partnership and mutual trust between Armenia and Iran is based on the solid friendship between the two peoples “which has withstood the test of time with honor and, in a certain sense, has also intertwined the historical paths of the two peoples.”

We concurred that it is high time to work toward elevating the relations between our countries to the level of strategic partnership, Pashinyan said.

Earlier, it was reported Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union emphasize deepening cooperation.