    Armenia, Iran signal strategic partnership

    18:12, 19 August 2025

    Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday that he has agreed with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian to strengthen bilateral ties to a level of “strategic partnership,” ARMENPRESS reports. 

    Photo credit: ARMENPRESS

    He made the remarks at a joint press conference with visiting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

    He expressed confidence that Pezeshkian’s visit would boost the friendly ties.

    Pashinyan said that the strong partnership and mutual trust between Armenia and Iran is based on the solid friendship between the two peoples “which has withstood the test of time with honor and, in a certain sense, has also intertwined the historical paths of the two peoples.”

    We concurred that it is high time to work toward elevating the relations between our countries to the level of strategic partnership, Pashinyan said.

    Earlier, it was reported Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union emphasize deepening cooperation. 

