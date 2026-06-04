Armenia and U.S. ink TRIPP framework agreement

This was announced by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who signed the agreement on June 4.

“Dear citizens, a few seconds ago, I signed the Armenia–United States framework agreement on TRIPP. As you remember, a few days ago it was initialed by me and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his visit to Armenia. And now Secretary Rubio has also placed his signature on the agreement, the document has been sent to Armenia, and I have now signed it on behalf of Armenia. With this, the remote signing process is complete, and the agreement is ready for ratification,” the Armenian FM said.

The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) is a connectivity project in Armenia, envisaged under the U.S.-brokered Armenian-Azerbaijani joint declaration signed in Washington, D.C. The project is expected to unlock strategic economic opportunities, create long-term benefits by promoting infrastructure investment, and enhance regional connectivity. An Armenian-American joint enterprise is expected to develop the route.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, Armenia opened a rail route to Europe via Türkiye.