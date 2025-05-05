Armed Forces ensure reliable protection of independence, peace and territorial integrity, says Kazakh President

In his speech, President Tokayev said the Armed Forces ensure reliable protection of the independence, peace and territorial integrity of the country. He said: “Law enforcement agencies are responsible for law and order, whereas special agencies ensure national security. Rescuers’ tireless efforts are aimed at saving lives and health of our citizens caught in emergencies”.

Last year, Kazakhstan deployed its first peacekeeping contingent to the UN mission, demonstrating the high-level trust of the international community in our Army, said Tokayev.

The Kazakh leader reiterated its country’s commitment to addressing all disputes through political dialogue, saying that Kazakhstan is a peaceful state with friendly relations with all countries. He also highlighted the need for the Army’s preparedness to complete its tasks at any time.

President Tokayev also noted the role of the state in boosting the potential of the Armed Forces.

Earlier it was reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had participated in a ceremony of handing over state awards, highest military, special and class ranks at Akorda.