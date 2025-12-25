Armed attack in Paris: €150,000 sapphire stolen

According to Le Figaro, the incident occurred on Monday morning in Paris’s 10th arrondissement on Rue d’Abbeville, near a jewelry store. Two couriers had stopped their vehicle to deliver jewelry when they were attacked by a suspect who had been hiding behind a van.

The attacker struck one of the couriers with a heavy object. The victim was hospitalized. The suspect then stole several bags containing jewelry and gold and fled the scene.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed that the stolen items included a sapphire with an estimated value of €150,000. An investigation has been opened into armed robbery, and police are searching for the suspect.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that French police had completed the detention of all suspects in the high-profile Louvre heist.