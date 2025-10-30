Arman Myrsabit bags silver at Asian Youth Games in Bahrain
15:32, 30 October 2025
On October 30, Arman Myrsabit was the first from Team Kazakhstan to step into the ring at the Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In the decisive bout, he faced Abdugani Yorkinjonov of Uzbekistan.
The Uzbek boxer won the bout by a score of 4–1, with Myrsabit taking the silver medal.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan's wrestling team has earned three bronze medals at the Asian Youth Games in Manama.