Arina Malinovskaya enters top 10 at Shooting World Cup stage in Germany

Kazakhstan’s Arina Malinovskaya advanced to the final in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions event.

In the final, the Kazakhstani athlete recorded the eighth-best result.

Norway’s Jeanette Hegg Duestad captured gold, while Seonaid McIntosh of the United Kingdom secured silver and Germany’s Anna Janssen earned bronze.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh wrestlers had won two gold medals at the Asian U20 Wrestling Championships.