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    Arina Malinovskaya enters top 10 at Shooting World Cup stage in Germany

    10:22, 28 May 2026

    Munich is hosting another stage of the ISSF Shooting World Cup, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Arina Malinovskaya enters top 10 at Shooting World Cup stage in Germany
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Kazakhstan’s Arina Malinovskaya advanced to the final in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions event.

    In the final, the Kazakhstani athlete recorded the eighth-best result.

    Norway’s Jeanette Hegg Duestad captured gold, while Seonaid McIntosh of the United Kingdom secured silver and Germany’s Anna Janssen earned bronze.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh wrestlers had won two gold medals at the Asian U20 Wrestling Championships.

    Shooting sports Sport Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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