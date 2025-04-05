EN
    Arina Altukhova claims bronze at ISSF Shooting World Cup stage in Buenos Aires

    15:02, 5 April 2025

    Kazakhstan's Arina Altukhova secured the bronze medal at the ISSF Rifle Shooting World Cup stage in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    The athlete was ranked third in the 50m 3-Position Smallbore Rifle event, scoring 445.9 points.

    The gold medal was claimed by Kaur Samra of India with 458.6 points, while Anita Mangold of Germany clinched the silver medal with 455.3 points.

    Earlier, the roster of Kazakhstan's shooting team for the ISSF Shooting World Cup stage in Argentina was announced.

    Nariman Mergalym
