Arina Altukhova claims bronze at ISSF Shooting World Cup stage in Buenos Aires

The athlete was ranked third in the 50m 3-Position Smallbore Rifle event, scoring 445.9 points.

The gold medal was claimed by Kaur Samra of India with 458.6 points, while Anita Mangold of Germany clinched the silver medal with 455.3 points.

Earlier, the roster of Kazakhstan's shooting team for the ISSF Shooting World Cup stage in Argentina was announced.