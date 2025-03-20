Argentina's economy shrinks 1.7 pct in 2024 amid austerity measures

The decline, which came in milder than forecasts, was driven by a sharp 17.4 percent fall in investment, a 4.2 percent drop in private consumption and a 3.2 percent decrease in public spending, the agency said. Meanwhile, exports surged 23.2 percent, and imports declined by 10.6 percent, it added.

Construction was among the hardest-hit sectors, down 17.7 percent year-on-year mainly due to the government's decision to halt public projects. Manufacturing fell 9.2 percent, while wholesale and retail dropped 7.3 percent on weak consumer spending.

However, agriculture, livestock and forestry posted significant growth, up 31.3 percent, while mining and quarrying grew by 7.4 percent.

Despite the annual downturn, the economy in the fourth quarter rebounded 2.1 percent year-on-year, reversing the negative trend in the previous three quarters. The late-year recovery was supported by renewed private consumption, slight growth in public spending and investment.

Earlier it was reported that Argentina had recorded an annual inflation rate of 117.8 percent in 2024, following a monthly price increase of 2.7 percent in December 2023.