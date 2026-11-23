The incident occurred on November 21, following Boca Juniors’ 2-0 victory over Brazil’s Atlético Mineiro in Barranquilla.

The 32-year-old footballer was speaking to DSPORTS journalist Marcelo Benedetto about his team’s triumph when he suddenly lost consciousness and collapsed in front of the cameras.

Medical personnel immediately rushed to assist Paredes. According to the broadcaster, the midfielder suffered a drop in blood pressure following significant physical exhaustion amid intense heat and humidity.

Temperatures in Barranquilla were close to 30°C, with the heat index reaching approximately 39°C and humidity levels around 80%.

Paredes had already struggled with the conditions during the match and requested to be substituted in the 58th minute because of exhaustion. His teammates attempted to cool him down with ice while he sat on the bench.

DSPORTS later shared footage of the incident on X, confirming that the player had recovered and was able to leave the interview area on his own.

EL SUSTO DE PAREDES Leandro lo dejó todo, hasta la última gota de esfuerzo, y en la nota con @m_benedetto se desvaneció. El capitán de Boca está bien y se retiró de la nota por sus propios medios. CONMEBOL #SudamericanaEnDSPORTS https://t.co/WXl3yxygUX — DSPORTS (@DSports) November 22, 2026

The broadcaster subsequently reported that Paredes had been taken to a medical facility for precautionary examinations, accompanied by his family.

Boca Juniors head coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena also addressed the player’s condition during a post-match press conference, explaining that Paredes had complained of fatigue during the game, according to EFE.

Paredes, who helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, captained Boca Juniors to the Copa Sudamericana title, ending the club’s 18-year wait for an international trophy.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that young Argentine footballer, Abel Núñez, has died after suffering a severe head injury during a youth football match in Buenos Aires province, his club FC Ezeiza confirmed.