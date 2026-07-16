Argentina stuns England to reach World Cup final

Anthony Gordon opened the scoring for England in the 55th minute, marking their first and only goal of the match.

Argentina equalized in the 85th minute when Enzo Fernandez converted a short corner taken by Lionel Messi. Lautaro Martinez then clinched Argentina's victory with a goal in the 90+2nd minute, securing their place in the final.

Argentina advances to Sunday's World Cup final and will face Spain in New York New Jersey.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Spain earned its spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after beating France 2-0 in the first semifinal.