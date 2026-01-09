Argentina posts record wheat exports

According to Diario La R, the result was achieved ahead of the official start of the marketing year, reflecting an efficient flow of grain to ports and strong export logistics. Harvest activity is progressing steadily, with around one-third of the national wheat area already harvested, supporting consistent deliveries to port terminals.



According to the source, the increase in shipments has reinforced Argentina’s competitiveness on the global grain market, where early availability plays an important role in meeting international demand.



The report also notes ongoing activity in the corn sector. Planting has reached 51 per cent of the projected area, in line with expectations despite regional climate differences. Preliminary estimates put current-season corn production at around 61 million tonnes, confirming Argentina’s importance in global agricultural supply chains.



Experts state that the strong performance in wheat exports and steady progress across key crops highlight the resilience and capacity of Argentina’s agricultural sector as the harvest season continues.



