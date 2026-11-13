Argali, wolf, and fox spotted at Kazakhstan's Bayanaul National Park
An argali, a wolf, and a fox were spotted during an aerial anti-poaching patrol in Bayanaul State National Nature Park in Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The aerial patrol aimed to prevent illegal hunting and other environmental violations, with park specialists surveying the area for signs of poaching.
During the patrol, specialists spotted an argali, a wolf, and a fox from the air.
According to the park, aerial patrols help rangers monitor remote and hard-to-reach areas, detect potential violations, and protect the park's wildlife and natural resources.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a curious argali had been captured by a camera trap in Altyn-Emel National Park. Four days later, an argali was spotted again by another camera trap in the park.