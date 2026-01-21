Arctic tensions rise as Greenland prepares for all scenarios

Speaking at a late Tuesday news conference, Nielsen said that while a military scenario remained unlikely, it could not be fully dismissed. “It is not likely that there will be a use of military force, but it has not been ruled out yet. This leader from the other side has made it very clear that it is not ruled out. And, therefore, we must of course be prepared for everything,” he said.

According to Nielsen, Greenland’s government is preparing a public information campaign that will include practical guidance for residents. Among the recommendations is keeping at least five days’ worth of food supplies at home. Authorities also plan to establish an emergency response team bringing together municipal administrations, police services and Denmark’s Joint Arctic Command.

“We must emphasize that we are in a difficult time, a stressful time, and we cannot rule out that it can escalate even to something worse,” the prime minister noted.

Trump on Tuesday declined to specify what steps Washington might take to achieve control over Greenland, responding to questions by saying, “You’ll find out.” He later suggested that European leaders would offer limited resistance, adding, “We have to have it. They can’t protect it.”

Against this backdrop, Denmark’s armed forces announced a strengthening of military activity in Greenland and the North Atlantic, citing a changed security environment and new demands on Arctic defense within NATO.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on several European countries, including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland.