Arctic chill returning to northern regions of Kazakhstan

Following a short break, severe frosts are returning to the northern regions of Kazakhstan. Despite scattered snowfalls, temperatures in the north are expected to plummet to -30...-35°C in the night hours.

Meanwhile, the south of the country will be under the influence of a cyclone, bringing snow. On January 22-23, the southern regions can expect heavy snow, strengthening winds, and black ice. Temperature levels are set to remain stable without significant changes.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan braced for fog, ice-slick, and high wind.