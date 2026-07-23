Aral Sea water inflow exceeds 1 bcm this year

As of July 22, the Shardara reservoir contained 3.392 bcm of water, while releases into the lower reaches of the Syrdarya River stood at 550 cms.

The Kokaral Counter-Regulator currently holds 23.01 mln cu m of water, with no releases into the lower reaches of the river. "A total of 525 cms of water is flowing into Kyzylorda region through the Koktobe hydrological station. Irrigation canals are receiving their full allocation of 381.66 cms," said Zeynulla Kaztoganov, head of the inspectorate.

Since the beginning of the year, 1.025 bcm of water has flowed into the Aral Sea.

"The operation of the Shardara reservoir and the Kokaral Counter-Regulator remains under constant supervision. Local authorities and water management organizations monitor hydrological conditions on the Syrdarya River on a daily basis," Kaztoganov said.

An additional 1.2 bcm of water is expected to be directed to the North Aral Sea by the end of the year.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan allocates 3 billion tenge for the Lake Alakol shore protection project.