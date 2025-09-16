Arab-Islamic leaders seek suspension of Israel’s UN membership

The summit was convened at the invitation of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, following Israel’s September 9 strike on a residential area in Doha. Leaders stressed that the attack, which also targeted facilities hosting negotiation delegations, schools, nurseries, and diplomatic missions, was a “flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.”

The document accused Israel of genocide, ethnic cleansing, blockade, and expansionist policies that undermine prospects for peace in the Middle East. Participants strongly condemned the “cowardly and unlawful attack” on Qatari territory, declaring that aggression against Doha represents aggression against all Arab and Islamic states.

The leaders called on the international community to impose sanctions on Israel, halt arms supplies, review diplomatic and economic ties, and hold it accountable through the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice.

They emphasized that the assault on Qatar, a key mediator in efforts to end the war in Gaza and secure the release of hostages, “constitutes a grave escalation and an assault on diplomatic efforts to restore peace.”

The communiqué also urged swift recognition of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and called for support of Gaza reconstruction plans.

Earlier, it was reported that the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Doha will host an emergency Arab-Islamic summit on September 14–15 to discuss the repercussions of the Israeli attack on its territory.